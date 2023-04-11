Have any new players been "gold-plated" (the process of earning their helmet decals)?

"Yeah, we've done a few. We're talking about maybe releasing some of the guys who earned it through spring, so yeah, we had a couple that went today. I don't know that I want to single anybody out yet right now, so we're kind of looking at maybe some potential ways to release what the guys have done this spring. You'll be able to tell a little bit in the spring game, although some of the guys have the guardian caps on their helmets. The ones who haven't earned it, they appreciate having the guardian caps on their helmets. No, it's been good. I tell ya, the thing we've done with it this year is it's been much tougher to earn it. Again, our thought process is if we're going to continue to raise the standard of the play on the field then everything else in the program as to be raised as well. So we told the guys in the beginning, especially guys that returned, what earned it last year may not necessarily be the threshold to get it done this year. So it's been tougher. We've had less numbers. The practices have certainly been better, but the standard's up and the guys have got to be really awesome on both sides right now to get it done and they've got to be -- everything on the field, everything off the field, it's got to be really elite and really clear-cut for us to name it."

How did it come together with Kliff and what does he provide?

"We connected a month or so ago just to check in, just as frends. He ended up coming into town and spending a little bit of time. It was a job that when Will Harriger took the job with the Cowboys that had been open. I had talked to a few other people about it and hadn't quite landed on the right person. I asked Kliff just in kind of passing if it'd be something he'd be interested in and described it to him. And he thought about it for a little bit. I thought it just ended up being a great fit for both sides. He's obviously got familiarity with our offense, he's got familiarity with a lot of the members on our staff so I think that certainly made sense. And yeah, obviously his experience both on the offensive side will be very helpful in terms of game planning, some of those things that they can do off of the field, to have another set of eyes there is very helpful. And then obviously the added benefit with a guy like Kliff is a guy that's been a head coach at both this level and the professional level and somebody that's had to sit in that chair and make those decisions, both whether it's something on game day or it's something just through the course of a normal week, it's always great to have another opinion and sort of an outside perspective that maybe is not tied to one position. So I think in a lot of ways he'll bring what Coach Brown is bringing to us defensively. Once Will Harriger left, that position had been so valuable offensively. We knew we wanted to fill that and then certainly add the one defensively. So to land on Coach Brown and Coach Kingsbury was a great, really great get and is certainly going to make us a lot better."