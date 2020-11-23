TrojanSports - WATCH: Major 2021 QB target Jaxson Dart talks USC interest, recruitment

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah -- Ask Jaxson Dart and the fast-rising 2021 quarterback prospect will tell you he's been playing like this for several years -- it just took until the last few months for college recruiters to start noticing.

Dart, who played his first three years at Roy High School, transferred 50 miles away to Corner Canyon HS for his season season and finished up Friday with an unbeaten, record-setting campaign capped by a dominant Utah 6A state championship win.

Dart passed for 4 touchdowns and rushed for 1 in leading Corner Canyon to a 45-7 win over Lone Peak, as he finished with a Utah state-record 67 touchdown passes this season along with 12 rushing touchdowns and a state-record 5,867 total offensive yards, according to the Salt Lake Tribune.

"Man, it's been indescribable. Coming here, really not knowing if we were going to have a season and what was going to happen. Just trying to control what I could control and just try to be as prepared as I could be for this year. And our guys, we all bought into our coaches, we just killed this year, had a great year -- undefeated and state champs. I'm just super grateful to be a part of this legacy of Corner Canyon and the dynasty," Dart told TrojanSports.com after the game Friday.

"I feel like I've showed it for the past four years I've been a starter for high school, but I think just coming here I've kind of just opened up the offense and that's allowed me to showcase my abilities throwing it, being on time and then running also. ... It was just a perfect fit."

Needless to say, Dart made people take notice this year -- including USC, which offered the 2021 QB last month despite already having commitments from 4-star QBs Jake Garcia and Miller Moss in this class.

Regardless, the Trojans have made it clear to Dart they want him in the program and have made him a top priority.

He talked to TrojanSports.com in-depth Friday about his USC interest and where things stand overall in his recruitment. (Watch our full video interview below.)

"I mean, [my recruitment's] gone crazy. I didn't have much coming into this year, and I feel like I was super prepared that any opportunity I had of playing this year I was going to make the most of it. It's been crazy and I've enjoyed it for every second," Dart said. "I just knew if I did my part and winning brings eyes to things, so just coming here, just trying to do my job, I knew things would happen."

So about USC ...