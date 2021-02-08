TrojanSports - WATCH: New S&C coach Robert Stiner addresses football team in weight room

WATCH: New S&C coach Robert Stiner addresses football team in weight room
The USC football program is a week into its winter strength and conditioning program under new director of football sports performance Robert Stiner, and on Monday the Trojans posted a video of Stiner delivering his message to the players in the weight room.
𝙆𝙚𝙚𝙥 𝙖𝙩𝙩𝙖𝙘𝙠𝙞𝙣𝙜 💯 @coachstiner #FightOn✌️ pic.twitter.com/WE5npLp6rH— USC Football (@USC_FB) February 8, 2021
Brandon Dart, the father of freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart, shared his perspective as well.
@coachstiner is Legit! I get the reports every night from @JaxsonDart ! @USCCoachHelton @BrandonSosnaUSC @USC_mikebohn picked a good one! https://t.co/5N1jTgUx3S— Brandon Dart (@brandon_dart) February 9, 2021