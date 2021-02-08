 TrojanSports - WATCH: New S&C coach Robert Stiner addresses football team in weight room
football

WATCH: New S&C coach Robert Stiner addresses football team in weight room

The USC football program is a week into its winter strength and conditioning program under new director of football sports performance Robert Stiner, and on Monday the Trojans posted a video of Stiner delivering his message to the players in the weight room.

Brandon Dart, the father of freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart, shared his perspective as well.

