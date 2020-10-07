TrojanSports - WATCH: New USC football hype video with the season a month away

USC starts practice Friday and kicks off its delayed season in a month, but the Trojans' new football video staff is already in mid-season form.

USC made a splash back in the spring hiring Jacob Brown (director of football video production) and Will Stout (assistant director of football video production) away from LSU after the two had made a name for themselves chronicling the Tigers' national championship season last year.

USC did not previously have a football-specific video team, and it was one of the additions new athletic director Mike Bohn and senior associate AD Brandon Sosna put into place after assessing the football program and its needs.

With the potential for college players to earn money of their "Name, Image and Likeness" in the near future, having a strong social media game that promotes those student-athletes will likely become a major recruiting tool for programs.

In the meantime, there's always an appetite for a good hype video, especially with football finally in sight.

Check it out: