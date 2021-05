For whatever it's worth, since receiving his USC offer earlier this week 2022 defensive end prospect Zach Rowell has had that tweet pinned atop his Twitter profile and he made clear in an interview Saturday that the Trojans offer was one he had been hoping to receive.

"It means a lot. It's definitely a school I've been looking at -- great coaching staff, great program over there, great culture they've built, great style of defense. I just love everything to have to offer for me," Rowell told TrojanSports.com while competing at the Under Armour camp in Mission Viejo.