ARLINGTON, Texas -- After USC's Friday Cotton Bowl practice at AT&T Stadium, offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Josh Henson and outside receivers coach Dennis Simmons spoke to reporters during a 10-minute press conference.

Henson talked about his confidence in an offensive line that will be missing two starters for the bowl game Monday in center Brett Neilon and left guard Andrew Vorhees, about restocking the unit heading into next year, the growth of redshirt freshman tackle Mason Murphy and where things stand with tackle Courtland Ford.

Simmons discussed the Trojans' depth at receiver that will be key again in the bowl game with star wideout Jordan Addison not playing.

Watch the full press conference here: