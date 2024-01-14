HONOLULU -- USC offensive line signee Makai Saina was one of two future Trojans to check in at the Polynesian Bowl all-star game in Hawaii on Sunday, along with fellow OL Justin Tauanuu.

Saina, who won't join the Trojans until the summer, talked with TrojanSports.com, recounting the wild story of how his USC recruitment actually took off last spring, his connection with OL coach Josh Henson, what position(s) he could end up playing in college and more.

Watch the full video interview here and check back for a full story ...