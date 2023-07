LAS VEGAS -- Despite being one of the newcomers to the program this year, linebacker transfer Mason Cobb was chosen as USC's defensive player representative at Pac-12 Media Day at Resorts World Las Vegas.

Cobb went one-on-one with TrojanSports.com about what that honor signifies for his role on the team, how he's gone about asserting leadership as a newcomer, why linebackers coach Brian Odom says Cobb was "born to be" a middle linebacker, his thoughts on defensive coordinator Alex Grinch and this defense now that he's adjusted over the last six months, thoughts on young linebackers Tackett Curtis and Raesjon Davis and how Georgia DT transfer Bear Alexander impacts this team.

Watch the full interview here: