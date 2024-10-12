WATCH: Penn State player tries to plant team's flag on USC logo after game

in other news
The biggest visits on tap for this weekend
Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney spotlights the biggest recruiting visits of the weekend.
PODCAST: Previewing USC-Penn State and talking Trojans storylines
Listen to Ryan Young, Tajwar Khandaker and Happy Valley Insider's Richie O'Leary preview USC-Penn State.
FILM ANALYSIS: What we saw on tape from USC's OL vs. Minnesota
Breaking down USC's offensive line performance vs. Minnesota by player.
Fact or Fiction: USC will ultimately ink five-star QB Julian Lewis
The latest thoughts on USC's chances to hold onto five-star QB commit Julian Lewis.
The latest on five-star DT target Elijah Griffin as he nears a decision
USC is one of three finalists for the five-star DT along with Miami and Georgia.
in other news
The biggest visits on tap for this weekend
Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney spotlights the biggest recruiting visits of the weekend.
PODCAST: Previewing USC-Penn State and talking Trojans storylines
Listen to Ryan Young, Tajwar Khandaker and Happy Valley Insider's Richie O'Leary preview USC-Penn State.
FILM ANALYSIS: What we saw on tape from USC's OL vs. Minnesota
Breaking down USC's offensive line performance vs. Minnesota by player.
As Penn State celebrated its 33-30 overtime win in the Coliseum on Saturday, Nittany Lions cornerback Audavion Collins tried to plan the team's flag on USC's logo at midfield before coach James Franklin intervened.
USC coach Lincoln Riley had only a brief comment afterward when asked about the matter.
"I don't get caught up in all that. I mean, that's all stuff outside the game," he said. "We're very proud of our program, we don't take a backseat to anybody and that's all I would say."
- PRO
- WR
- S
- WR
- CB
- OLB
- OLB
- S
- SDE
- DT