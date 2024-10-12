WATCH: Penn State player tries to plant team's flag on USC logo after game

As Penn State celebrated its 33-30 overtime win in the Coliseum on Saturday, Nittany Lions cornerback Audavion Collins tried to plan the team's flag on USC's logo at midfield before coach James Franklin intervened.

USC coach Lincoln Riley had only a brief comment afterward when asked about the matter.

"I don't get caught up in all that. I mean, that's all stuff outside the game," he said. "We're very proud of our program, we don't take a backseat to anybody and that's all I would say."



