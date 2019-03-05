TrojanSports.com

USC opened spring practice Tuesday, looking to formally turn the page on its tumultuous 2018 campaign and an offseason that brought its own share of setbacks.

Coach Clay Helton, dressed in all black, followed through on his pledge to focus on the "discipline of the game," holding players accountable for penalties as practice unfolded while letting his coordinators run the offense and defense.

New offensive coordinator Graham Harrell ran things from atop the baseball stadium, looking down on the field and wearing a headset to communicate.

And afterward, Helton and more than a dozen players talked about the first session, some of the events of the offseason and their expectations moving forward.

We have all the videos here.