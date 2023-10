USC shook off an early 17-point deficit and a botched snap on a game-winning field goal try at the end of regulation to go on to beat Arizona, 43-41, in three overtimes Saturday night in the Coliseum.

Afterward, the Trojans discussed the slow start, the frenetic comeback and what it all means.

Watch the postgame press conference with coach Lincoln Riley, quarterback Caleb Williams and rush end Jamil Muhammad, and scroll down for interviews with linebacker Mason Cobb, wide receiver Tahj Washington, running back Austin Jones, cornerback Jacobe Covington and safety Calen Bullock.

RELATED: Game Breakdown: All the highlights, notable quotes and perspective from USC's 3OT win over Arizona | Everything Lincoln Riley said after the win over the Wildcats