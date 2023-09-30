BOULDER, Colorado -- In addition to coach Lincoln Riley, quarterback Caleb Williams, linebacker Mason Cobb, safety Bryson Shaw, cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace and wide receivers Tahj Washington and Brenden Rice were made available for interviews after No. 8-ranked USC's 48-41 win at Colorado.

Rice made the most of his return to Folsom Field with 5 catches for 81 yards and 2 touchdowns after his former team, while Washington had 8 catches for 117 yards and a touchdown.

Rice talked about his return to Boulder and playing with Williams, Washington broke down his 71-yard touchdown, Shaw gave impassioned support of embattled defensive coordinator Alex Grinch and Cobb and Roland-Wallace also addressed the defensive struggles.

Watch all those interviews here:

