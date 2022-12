LAS VEGAS -- USC coach Lincoln Riley expressed disappointment after the Trojans' humbling 40-24 loss to Utah in the Pac-12 championship game Friday night, but he also interjected perspective as well.

"Obviously, there's a much bigger picture and outlook here of the progress that's been made in the last 12 months. So we're not going to walk around like this is some funeral. We've made great progress to be in this moment. We expected to win tonight, we didn't get it done. That changes nothing in terms of the direction and trajectory of this program."

Riley also talked about the hamstring injury QB Caleb Williams played through in the loss.