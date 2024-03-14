LAS VEGAS — USC wasn't able to replicate its success from last week against Arizona, and it led to a quarterfinal exit for the ninth-seeded Trojans at the Pac-12 Tournament at T-Mobile Arena.

After the game, head coach Andy Enfield plus Trojans players Joshua Morgan and DJ Rodman met with reporters to discuss the end of the season, the challenges USC faced this year and more.

TrojanSports also caught up with freshman guard Isaiah Collier in the locker room to discuss his future, his first season with Trojans and much more.

Watch the interview below:



