WATCH: Postgame press conference, interviews after USC's wild win at UCLA

After failing to find the end zone on three prior trips inside the UCLA 5-yard line, USC cashed in when it mattered most halfway through the fourth quarter when quarterback Jayden Maiava scrambled right and then left, scanned the field and threw a dart to Ja'Kobi Lane in the corner of the back corner of the end zone for a 4-yard go-ahead touchdown pass.

That gave the Trojans the lead, Michael Lantz's fourth field goal of the game would push that lead to 19-13 and the defense would do the rest to close out a dramatic come-from-behind win over rival UCLA at the Rose Bowl.

With the win, USC (6-5, 4-5 Big Ten) earned bowl-eligibility and its first consecutive wins since the first two weeks of the season.

Afterward, coach Lincoln Riley, Maiava and linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold talked about the win in the postgame press conference, followed by subsequent interviews with wide receivers Kyron Hudson and Makai Lemon, running back Woody Marks, safety Akili Arnold, cornerback Jaylin Smith, defensive tackle Gavin Meyer and punter Eddie Czaplicki.

