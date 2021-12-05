BERKELEY, Calif. -- USC's long-ago lost football season finally came to a merciful end Saturday night with a 24-14 loss at Cal.

Most of the talk afterward was not about the game, but rather about perspective on the struggles of this season, the lessons learned, the emotions that Saturday brought and questions about the future and who is going to be a part of it.

That's a question interim head coach Donte Williams still was not ready to answer in regard to his status beyond this final game, understandably.

"To be honest, I haven't even thought about that right now. It's a lot of guys in that locker room right now that hurt. ... For me to sit up here and talk about my future, that is selfish, and one thing I am not is a selfish person," he said.

Watch all of the postgame reaction from Williams, freshman quarterback Miller Moss, veteran offensive lineman Brett Neilon, defensive end Nick Figueroa, running backs Keaontay Ingram and Darwin Barlow and more.