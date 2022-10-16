Lincoln Riley was candid after a painful one-point, last-minute loss on the road at Utah, acknowledging that he didn't agree with the totaling of the 12 penalties for 93 yards called against the Trojans in the 43-42 defeat.

"I feel two ways about it. The officiating was really poor tonight. But we still should have won the game," coach Lincoln Riley said.

He was also resolute that this is just the beginning for his team, however, and that he knows from experience what it takes to overcome a loss like this and push forward to the team's top goals -- a Pac-12 championship, College Football Playoff appearance and more.

Ditto for quarterback Caleb Williams, who said, "The only thing that I can promise you is that we are going to go undefeated."

