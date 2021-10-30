USC held on late for a 41-34 win over Arizona on Saturday night in the Coliseum, but the outcome was hardly the story of the night.

The potentially season-ending injury to star wide receiver Drake London and USC rotating quarterbacks Kedon Slovis and freshman Jaxson Dart were the topics that dominated the postgame discussion.

Watch the full postgame press conference with interim head coach Donte Williams, running back Keaontay Ingram and cornerback Chris Steele, plus video interviews with offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, Slovis and Dart, offensive linemen Brett Neilon, Liam Jimmons, Courtland Ford and Jalen McKenzie, defensive linemen Tuli Tuipulotu, Drake Jackson and Jacob Lichtenstein, safety Chase Williams and wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr.