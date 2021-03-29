TrojanSports - WATCH: Postgame reaction from Andy Enfield, Isaiah White and the Trojans

WATCH: Postgame reaction from Andy Enfield, Isaiah White and the Trojans
With an 82-68 win over Oregon on Sunday night, the USC basketball team is headed back to the Elite Eight for the first time since 2001 and only the second time in the modern era (dating back to the early 1960s).
Trojans coach Andy Enfield talked about the historical significance of this win, why this team is peaking in the postseason and the process of getting to this point, and forward Isaiah White reflected on his team-high 22 points on 8-of-10 shooting.
Watch the full postgame press conference here and check out more postgame reaction below:
RELATED: March Mojo: USC moves on to the Elite Eight with commanding win over Oregon
🗣 Great battle with the Ducks pic.twitter.com/DPnEDJKBS5— USC Men's Basketball (@USC_Hoops) March 29, 2021
STILL DANCING 🕺 pic.twitter.com/AgNFYLkCFp— USC Men's Basketball (@USC_Hoops) March 29, 2021
🗣 Handled business pic.twitter.com/5kZ9bjKDdy— USC Men's Basketball (@USC_Hoops) March 29, 2021
Update those brackets, your Trojans are in the ELITE 8! pic.twitter.com/zUu143LuPJ— USC Men's Basketball (@USC_Hoops) March 29, 2021
While we celebrate, the Trojans are already working on how to beat Gonzaga.— USC Men's Basketball (@USC_Hoops) March 29, 2021
They are in it to win it! #FightOn pic.twitter.com/zV17EPY8Ep
😥 don't make me cry ❤️ https://t.co/qjyYnUn6R6— Chimezie Metu™ (@Chimezie_Metu) March 29, 2021