TrojanSports - WATCH: Postgame reaction from Andy Enfield, Isaiah White and the Trojans

With an 82-68 win over Oregon on Sunday night, the USC basketball team is headed back to the Elite Eight for the first time since 2001 and only the second time in the modern era (dating back to the early 1960s).

Trojans coach Andy Enfield talked about the historical significance of this win, why this team is peaking in the postseason and the process of getting to this point, and forward Isaiah White reflected on his team-high 22 points on 8-of-10 shooting.

Watch the full postgame press conference here and check out more postgame reaction below:

