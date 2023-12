SAN DIEGO -- A day before their teams meet at Petco Park in the Holiday Bowl, USC coach Lincoln Riley and Louisville coach Jeff Brohm took part in a press conference inside the stadium Tuesday morning.

Both talked about adjusting to depleted rosters as is the new norm for college bowl games, about the future of the sport with the 12-team playoff format coming next year, and Riley discussed quarterback Miller Moss' long-awaited first-career start, depth matters at tight end and defensive back and other matters.

Watch the full press conference here: