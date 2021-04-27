TrojanSports - WATCH: RBs coach Mike Jinks, Stephen Carr, Vavae Malepeai talk spring camp

As USC enters its final week of spring practice, running backs coach Mike Jinks and veteran rushers Stephen Carr and Vavae Malepeai joined reporters for a Zoom interview Tuesday morning.

Jinks reiterated his plans to settle on a 1A and 1B running back tandem for the backfield this season, out of crowded group of five talented RBs.

He and the running backs also talked about the impact they've seen so far from new offensive line coach Clay McGuire and his involvement in fixing the run game.

Watch the full video below or read our complete transcript of the interview here.