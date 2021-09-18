WATCH: Reaction from USC coach Donte Williams, QB Jaxson Dart and more

Donte Williams' debut as USC interim head coach was about as eventful and noteworthy as could have been imagined.

His team fell down 14 points early and then scored the final 45 points in a 45-14 win at Washington State. His starting quarterback was knocked out of the game on the first series, and true freshman backup Jaxson Dart came in to pass for 391 yards, 4 touchdowns and 2 interceptions.

His defense looked vulnerable early and then went eight straight series forcing three-and-outs or turnovers.

Again, a lot to digest from this one.

Watch what Williams, quarterback Jaxson Dart, outside linebacker Drake Jackson, wide receiver Gary Bryant, center Brett Neilon, cornerback Chris Steele, linebacker Kana'i Mauga and safety Chase Williams said after the game.

