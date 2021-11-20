A lot of the questions after USC's rock-bottom 62-33 loss to UCLA were about what went so wrong this season and why have the Trojans been unable to turn it around or fix any of their flaws.

That's really all there is left to ask as USC dropped to 4-6 with two games to play, one more loss away from being eliminated from bowl consideration and two away from posting the first sub-5-win season for the program since 1991.

We have all the postgame interviews below. See what interim head coach Donte Williams, quarterback Jaxson Dart, offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, cornerback Chris Steele, running backs Keaontay Ingram and Vavae Malepeai, center Brett Neilon, outside linebacker Drake Jackson, defensive end Nick Figueroa, safety Xavion Alford and tight end Lake McRee said after the loss.