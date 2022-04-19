WATCH: Scenes from USC's 13th spring practice Tuesday
Watch highlights from the early portion of USC's 13th spring practice Tuesday, as Lincoln Riley makes sure the receivers are running drills correctly, the linebackers go through tackling drills and the defensive backs work on their backpedal and hip rotation while tracking the ball in the air.
Check back after practice for stories and video interviews.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news