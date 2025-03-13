WATCH: Sights and sounds from USC's pro day with NFL scouts

Wednesday was the annual showcase for USC's NFL draft prospects as scouts from all 32 NFL teams descended upon campus to watch the outgoing Trojans go through the 40-yard dash, strength and agility tests and on-field work.

For offensive lineman Jonah Monheim, defensive back Jaylin Smith and running back Woody Marks, this was just the latest showcase opportunity after they had been invited to the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis earlier this month.

"It was good. I did the O-line drills, felt good. It was good to get out here and compete, great to see all the guys, obviously, be back on campus," Monheim said. "I got a little banged-up before the combine with my hamstring so I wasn't able to fully do everything I wanted, but you've got to control what you can control, bounce back and take it as it is."

Both Monheim and Smith pointed to position changes in their final season with the Trojans as helping their draft stock, as Monheim moved from left tackle to center and Smith from nickel to outside cornerback.

"I guess time will tell. I really enjoyed it. I thought it was good for my career and for our team, but time will tell there," Monheim said.

Said Smith: "I feel it was like a revival of my career in a sense,I think, as far as getting production around the football. I think it was great. As far as [defensive coordinator D'Anton] Lynn and [DBs coach Doug] Belk coming in, seeing my abilities and tailoring to it."

For the others, Wednesday was pivotal to any hopes they have of getting an opportunity at the next level.

That list included: safety Akili Arnold, cornerback Jacobe Covington, wide receiver Kyle Ford, cornerback John Humphrey, linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold, defensive tackle Gavin Meyer, defensive end Jamil Muhammad, defensive backs Greedy Vance Jr. and Bryson Shaw, kicker Michael Lantz and punter Eddie Czaplicki. Linebacker Mason Cobb was unable to participate in drills due to an injury and is set to have a subsequent workout for interested teams, he said.

"It was huge for me because I feel like sometimes I [get labeled as] I'm just a big guy that can't move very well and this and that, but I feel I put that on display today. It was good to be out here with the guys," Ford said.

Covington noted that he was disappointed he didn't get invited to the combine or other showcases, but he's heard from NFL teams nonetheless and knew Wednesday was important for him.

"It was kind of weird because after the NFL combine, that's when my phone started blowing up," Covington said. "... [Today] was very important. Like I said, I didn't go to the combine or any of the [all-star] games so I haven't been able to compete in a long time, so I felt like when I came out here it was time to compete."

Overall, each of the NFL hopefuls had the same answers to one question Wednesday -- none have a real clear sense for what to expect during or after the draft April 24-26.

"We just want to get drafted -- that's the main thing with this process. You just want to find a home. You never know your next steps after this," Smith said.

Here were the testing results overall ...