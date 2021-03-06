TrojanSports - WATCH: Tahj Eaddy hits game-winning 3-pointer in final seconds to stun UCLA

USC trailed throughout its rivalry showdown at UCLA on Saturday, but all that mattered was the final shot.

Ethan Anderson was struggling to find a taker for the inbounds pass with 3.7 seconds left on the clock before dumping to Tahj Eaddy in the left corner. He quickly unloaded an off-balance 3-pointer that swished through the net with 1.4 seconds remaining to send USC to a momentous 64-63 win over the Bruins inside Pauley Pavilion.

It brought back memories of Jonah Mathews' game-winning 3-pointer in the final seconds of the teams' rivalry showdown at Galen Center last year.

USC had trailed by 11 points at halftime and never could even things on the scoreboard until that final shot.

Watch it here and check back for a full story and postgame reaction.