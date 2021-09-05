WATCH: The best soundbites from USC's win over San Jose State

As a new weekly feature here at TrojanSports.com, we're mining all the postgame video interviews collected each game and breaking out the best soundbites from USC players and coaches. There was a lot to discuss after the Trojans' 30-7 win over San Jose State on Saturday, and below are 19 notable quotes and comments delivered outside the locker room. From defensive star of the game Greg Johnson, to freshman safety Calen Bullock discussing his impressive debut, to quarterback Kedon Slovis and offensive coordinator Graham Harrell assessing the offense, wide receiver Drake London talking about some cheap shots from the Spartans defense, offensive tackle Courtland Ford sharing how he played through a dislocated finger, center Brett Neilon and running backs Keaontay Ingram talking about the running game, wide receiver Tahj Washington on the emotions of scoring a touchdown in his Trojans debut and much more. Watch the isolated video clips all below:

Nickel Greg Johnson on his game-changing pick-6 and having that moment in the Coliseum: "Coach called a great call and I was just dropping in my zone and I just read the quarterback's eyes and I noticed that they ran that play earlier in the game and I just made the most of my opportunity. Honestly, it felt like a dream, man. Something I always dreamed of being from L.A. and playing in the Coliseum in front of all these amazing fans. For me to do that, it was just great."

Quarterback Kedon Slovis on the offensive's performance: "Obviously, it's something we want to build on. Not our best day. Had some good things, but again we've just got to finish more drives. If we come out of the red zone two or three more times with touchdowns everyone's pretty happy. But we didn't and that's something we've got to improve on in the future. But other than that, there's a lot of good things that we can point at."

Slovis on the offensive being 'bailed out' by the defense Saturday: "When you're not scoring in the red zone, it's exciting to get that boost from the defense, knowing that you can count on them to get a stop and even a pick-6. I was kind of telling the guys, They bailed us out, but we still have to score.' They really did bail us out at that point of the game, that was a huge turning point for us. But again, we have to be better and take some pressure off them in the future."

Offensive coordinator Graham Harrell on the offensive performance: "I think we did some good things. We've got to finish better in the red zone. I think if we do that I'll feel a lot better about it. But there's things we did well and things we have do better -- we'll figure that out."

Harrell on establishing the run game: "Today we really wanted to try to establish the run game. We knew it was something that they were going to try to make us do. We had long fields a lot, and when you have long fields and you try to run the football you're going to eat some clock. That last drive I was proud of those guys for finishing like they did. But that's going to be important us -- we've got to run the football and I thought at times we did a really nice job of that today. There were other times where I thought there were big runs to be had and we were just one or two blocks away, and if we had those we probably go for over 200 today and that would have been huge for us. But we've got a good running back room. ... They're going to continue to be a big part of what we do."