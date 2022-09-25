CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The tension of a back-and-forth final few minutes Saturday night ended when Oregon State quarterback Chance Nolan's pass deflected off the hand of linebacker Eric Gentry and into the diving arms of safety Max Williams to seal USC's 17-14 win.
TrojanSports.com was shooting video of the play and (more closely) the USC sideline as that final turnover unfolded and the Trojans erupted in celebration.
First, watch the play from the television feed, and then watch our unique angle on the moment:
Here's what Williams said after the game about his second interception of the season:
"I'd just say, it's a great job by the D-line and a great job by the under coverage to get it to [me]. We preach tips and overthrows, you've got to have those, so just a blessing to my teammates, the other 10 guys that's on the field," he said.
And lastly, here was the scene from the field after the game and on the walk back to the Trojans' locker room.