CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The tension of a back-and-forth final few minutes Saturday night ended when Oregon State quarterback Chance Nolan's pass deflected off the hand of linebacker Eric Gentry and into the diving arms of safety Max Williams to seal USC's 17-14 win.

TrojanSports.com was shooting video of the play and (more closely) the USC sideline as that final turnover unfolded and the Trojans erupted in celebration.

First, watch the play from the television feed, and then watch our unique angle on the moment:

RELATED: Breaking down USC's dramatic win at Oregon State