WATCH: Todd Orlando explains why USC's defense continues to struggle

The results and stats are overwhelming -- and not in a good way, of course.

USC's defense ranks 103rd nationally in giving up an average of 32.2 points per game, a a figure which was certainly hurt by the 62-33 loss to UCLA over the weekend. The Trojans rank 94th in total defense, giving up 417.7 yards per game.

If it finishes that way, those would be the worst season totals in program history, surpassing the 30.6 points per game allowed in 2000 and the 408.7 yards per game given up in 2019.

The Trojans are neither good against the run (172.8 YPG allowed, ranking 96th nationally), nor the pass (244.9 YPG, 93rd), and they also aren't especially productive in creating sacks (1.7 per game, 108th).

Nobody is more frustrated by all of that, or has spent more time dwelling on the why and how, than defensive coordinator Todd Orlando, who spoke to reporters after practice Wednesday and offered in-depth responses to those very questions

"I'm the type of person -- what can I do? That's a coach. A coach is a person who doesn't sit there and say anything outside of saying like, can I get it better, can we get it better, where do we lose a step?" he said. "Because sometimes it's just one step from one read to one processing moment that you don't expect a guy to have, and that's the stuff that we're digging into. Just at this point right now if this guy does this what was the hesitation why?"

So what's the answer he's come up with?

Well, it was a lone one ...

"It's just a handful of critical mistakes sometimes -- sometimes it's eye discipline -- and it's hard to kind of gather it all up at times because it's just like the why is sometimes just so small. And when you go against somebody that's good or you get into these teams that have unique guys, draftable guys, your one bad [play] -- if you're bad with your eyes, bad with your feet -- just these little small critical moments are the seconds before you miss a play. That's the part that's digging into me more than anything else," Orlando said. "If we're out of position or we don't get a call, sometimes that happens, somebody goes fast or they trick you for that game. You say to yourself, we've got to do a better job of either simplifying or doing stuff in a different manner. But when guys are so close -- even the play we busted the coverage on [vs. UCLA], Kana'i [Mauga] puts his hand up in the air and it's probably this far away from knocking the ball down and just saving us, but we're just not getting those at this point.

"So that's the tough part for me. But it just goes into digging into the kids in the meeting room and just finding out, we repped this, you knew this route was coming, what's the hesitation? And that's what we've just got to eliminate -- the confidence of just saying cut it loose, you're going to make those plays. And when you're not making them, there is that back-of-your mind thinking -- the thinking just kills you."