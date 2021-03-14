WATCH: Top 2022 OL target Earnest Greene makes season debut, talks USC
BELLFLOWER, Calif. -- USC has been treating 2022 4-star offensive tackle Earnest Greene as a top priority for a long while now, meaning that a lot of his early Trojans recruitment involved former o...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news