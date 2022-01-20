HONOLULU, Hawaii -- In projecting how this 2022 USC recruiting class could finish, it's clear that one way or the other, the final swaying factor will be whether or not the Trojans can reel in four-star Rivals100 offensive tackle Josh Conerly.

Conerly has already said he's not making a decision by National Signing Day in February and that he plans to take some more visits in March.

One of those is expected to be to USC, which is in his top 6 list, and has been a major contender throughout his recruitment. While The Trojans are still waiting to lock in that visit, head coach Lincoln Riley and offensive line coach/offensive coordinator Josh Henson took the visit to Conerly earlier this week, making a stop at his home in the Seattle, Wash., area.

The visit came together quickly on Conerly's end.

"I mean, Coach Riley just told me he was coming up there ... He always told me that he was going to try to get up there," he said.

So how did it go?

"It was pretty good, just finally getting to meet Coach Riley in person, especially knowing him for like two, three years now. So it was great to [meet] him, great guy. And it was great meeting Coach Henson as well. They're both great dudes -- they're going to do great things for that offense," Conerly told TrojanSports.com while competing in his first practice of the week at the Polynesian Bowl here in Honolulu on Thursday.

Watch video interview and read full story below: