WATCH: Top WR target Brandon Inniss sports 'SC gloves on one-handed catch
Brandon Inniss is USC's top remaining 2023 wide receiver target, and the No. 1-ranked wideout in his class showcased his elite abilities again Saturday during a 7-on-7 tournament, making a skying one-handed catch that immediately started making the rounds on Twitter.
Also of note, Inniss was wearing 'SC gloves.
The South Florida standout was previously committed to Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma, and is now taking a serious look at USC with Riley now assembling what projects to be a very strong 2023 Trojans recruiting class -- including already flipping a pair of former Sooners commits in five-star QB Malachi Nelson and four-star WR Makai Lemon.
Inniss has said he plans to take an official visit to USC during the spring.