TrojanSports - WATCH: Trojans react to Elite Eight loss, end of memorable postseason run

Ultimately, USC just ran into what might indeed be the best team in the country, as its ranking and undefeated record would indicate.

The No. 6-seeded Trojans' memorable March Madness run came to an end Tuesday in the Elite Eight with an 85-66 loss to No. 1 Gonzaga in Indianapolis, Ind.

USC (25-8) was in the Elite Eight for just the second time in more than 60 years, since be credited with Final Four appearances in the 1940 and 1954 when the tournament consisted of 8 and then 16 teams, respectively. Only the 2001 Trojans had made this far in the modern era.

And, well, most every opponent Gonzaga (30) has played has met a similar fate as the Bulldogs have now won 27 straight games by double digits.

Isaiah Mobley wrapped up an impressive postseason, totaling 19 points and 7 rebounds in the loss. Evan Mobley added 17 points, Drew Peterson scored 13 and Tahj Eaddy had 11 for the Trojans.

Gonzaga dominated inside with a 41-29 rebounding advantage and a 46-32 edge on points in the paint. Big man Drew Timme led the way with 23 points, and Jalen Suggs and Corey Kispert each scored 18.

Watch USC's postgame press conference below: