WATCH: USC 4-star DL target Christen Miller's video from his time in L.A.
USC four-star defensive tackle target Christen Miller (Ellenwood, Ga.) is a big personality and seemed to take well to his time in Los Angeles last weekend on his official visit.
On Tuesday, he posted a video from part of the experience, featuring himself, new five-star DE commit Mykel Williams and four-star OT target Elijah Pritchett -- all from Georgia -- out in the city.
By all accounts, USC made a strong impression on Miller, just as it did with Williams and his family.