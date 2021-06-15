 TrojanSports - WATCH: USC 4-star DL target Christen Miller's video from his time in L.A.
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-15 14:50:49 -0500') }}

WATCH: USC 4-star DL target Christen Miller's video from his time in L.A.

Ryan Young
Publisher
@RyanYoungRivals

USC four-star defensive tackle target Christen Miller (Ellenwood, Ga.) is a big personality and seemed to take well to his time in Los Angeles last weekend on his official visit.

On Tuesday, he posted a video from part of the experience, featuring himself, new five-star DE commit Mykel Williams and four-star OT target Elijah Pritchett -- all from Georgia -- out in the city.

By all accounts, USC made a strong impression on Miller, just as it did with Williams and his family.

