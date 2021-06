ATLANTA -- Just days after surprising many and announcing his commitment to USC, five-star defensive end Mykel Williams (Columbus, Ga.) was at the Rivals Five-Star Challenge in Atlanta on Thursday along with close friend and key Trojans target, four-star defensive tackle Christen Miller (Ellenwood, Ga.).

Both were sporting USC gloves as they performed well against some highly-rated national competition.

Watch our breakout videos on each guy here:

