USC athletic director Mike Bohn watched the final moments of USC's 52-35 win over UCLA on Saturday from the corner of the end zone next to university president Carol Folt.

All focus has been on those two in recent weeks as speculation has swirled about the status of football coach Clay Helton and the future of the program.

Bohn weaved his way through the postgame scene on the field, embracing UCLA coach Chip Kelly, congratulating USC's players and all the while looking for Helton.

He found him near midfield, and after Helton received a congratulatory embrace from former interim AD and now special assistant Dave Roberts, Bohn gave Helton a hug as well.

Helton reminded Bohn that the Trojans are still undefeated since the new AD was hired a few weeks ago, and they embraced several times on their way off the field.

