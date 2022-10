USC coach Lincoln Riley talked with reporters after the Trojans' Tuesday practice, looking ahead to the matchup with Arizona this week.

He also talked about the depth at linebacker with the play of Tuasivi Nomura and the development of Raesjon Davis, how the wide receiver depth has come along and the competition at rush end between Nick Figueroa, Solomon Byrd and Korey Foreman.

Watch the full interview below or click here for our notes.