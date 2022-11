USC coach Lincoln Riley was interviewed in a segment that aired on ESPN's College GameDay on Saturday morning, ahead of the No. 7 Trojans' rivalry clash at No. 16 UCLA.

Riley lamented the way his exit from Oklahoma played out a year ago, talked about the Trojans' incredible one-year turnaround in his first season, Caleb Williams' Heisman candidacy and USC's College Football Playoff worthiness.

Watch the full segment here: