BERKELEY -- USC coach Lincoln Riley talked about the resolve his football team showed in coming back from 14 points down in the fourth quarter to pull out a 50-49 win on the road at Cal on Saturday.

Riley talked about the unusual halftime situation where he stayed on the field as the teams went to the locker room, imploring officials that there was still time on the clock for USC to attempt a field goal -- which was ultimately granted.

Riley underscored the positives and emphasized that his team is tied for second in one of the top conferences in college football this season.

And then he was asked multiple questions about the what the outcome covered over -- another rough defensive performance (with some exceptions and big moments in the second half) as Cal piled up 527 yards and led most of the afternoon.

Riley maintained his confidence that this team -- and this defense -- are good enough to win a Pac-12 championship.

"I believe this team can win this league. Hell yeah, I do. Hell yeah, I do. I know we can," Riley said. "... We've got some work to do here, but can we do it? Damn right we can."

Watch the full postgame press conference here:

