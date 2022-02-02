WATCH: USC coach Lincoln Riley talks Caleb Williams, roster rebuild

USC coach Lincoln Riley met with reporters Wednesday on National Signing Day to discuss the Trojans' offseason roster overhaul.

Although USC did not sign any new Class of 2022 recruits from the eight that inked National Letters of Intent in December, there was plenty to discuss with regard to the Trojans' 13 incoming transfers.

Headlining that list, of course, is former Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams, who announced his much-anticipated decision on Tuesday.

Watch the full press conference with Riley here and check back for more coverage on TrojanSports.com:

