{{ timeAgo('2020-03-01 23:03:33 -0600') }}

Highlights: USC commit Jake Garcia named QB MVP at Rivals LA camp

USC QB commit Jake Garcia was named the QB MVP of the Rivals Camp Series LA showcase.
Ryan Young • TrojanSports
@RyanYoungRivals

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. -- USC commit Jake Garcia was the standout of a crowded quarterback group Sunday at the Rivals Camp Series LA showcase at East Los Angeles College.

Garcia, ranked the No. 3 QB and No. 23 overall prospect in the 2021 class, was named the QB MVP of the camp while showcasing his smooth mechanics, strong arm and accuracy.

Watch more than 5 minutes of highlights from Garcia's performance and a quick interview with the 4-star prospect:

