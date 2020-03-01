Highlights: USC commit Jake Garcia named QB MVP at Rivals LA camp
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. -- USC commit Jake Garcia was the standout of a crowded quarterback group Sunday at the Rivals Camp Series LA showcase at East Los Angeles College.
Garcia, ranked the No. 3 QB and No. 23 overall prospect in the 2021 class, was named the QB MVP of the camp while showcasing his smooth mechanics, strong arm and accuracy.
Watch more than 5 minutes of highlights from Garcia's performance and a quick interview with the 4-star prospect:
Jake Garcia (@JakeGarcia14) and Troy Stellato (@troystellato) together at USC?— Rivals (@Rivals) March 1, 2020
That’s part of the plan for #FightOn
(@USC_Rivals @RyanYoungRivals) pic.twitter.com/vMFf86ivF4
