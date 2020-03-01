**Take advantage of our spring special and get a $49.50 gift code to spend on Trojans gear at the extensive Rivals Fan Store with the purchase of a new annual subscription. Use promo code Annual50 and follow one of these links. For new subscribers, start here . For past subscribers, start here and sign in .**

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. -- USC commit Jake Garcia was the standout of a crowded quarterback group Sunday at the Rivals Camp Series LA showcase at East Los Angeles College.

Garcia, ranked the No. 3 QB and No. 23 overall prospect in the 2021 class, was named the QB MVP of the camp while showcasing his smooth mechanics, strong arm and accuracy.

Watch more than 5 minutes of highlights from Garcia's performance and a quick interview with the 4-star prospect:

RELATED: Jake Garcia says he's 'locked in' with USC | Rivals analysts break down the top performers Sunday