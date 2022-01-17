WATCH: USC DBs Zion Branch and Fabian Ross arrive for the Polynesian Bowl

"He really just reached out to me the day of, like, 'I'm coming out.' I was like, 'Perfect, come out.' We had a really great conversation, with my family and I. The conversation really flowed well," Branch told TrojanSports.com. "I'm really comfortable with Coach Donte so when he came over it was just like family meeting again. It was just a great conversation."

As for Branch, he got an in-home visit from USC defensive backs coach Donte Williams the day before his departure to Honolulu.

HONOLULU, Hawaii -- Two of USC's representatives at the Polynesian Bowl this week, safety signee Zion Branch and cornerback signee Fabian Ross, arrived in Hawaii on Monday.

Williams was the only coach from the former staff retained by new head coach Lincoln Riley. A top recruiter, he was pivotal in landing both Branch and Ross in this class.

"Coach Donte played a big role in my decision to go to USC. Just him staying on the staff, knowing that I've got someone I can relate to on that staff and I've had a close relationship with, just knowing how comfortable I am with him, knowing that he's there for me and coaching me is really big for me," Branch said.

Branch and Ross, teammates at Bishop Gorman HS in Las Vegas, Nev., both signed with USC during the early signing period last month.

"I've been keeping in touch with Coach Riley, Coach [Alex] Grinch, Coach Donte, so I'm just keeping that relationship there and I can't wait to get started when I enroll [in the summer]," Ross said. "[Donte and I] try to talk like almost every day, but if we don't get in touch every day, it's like every other day. We keep in touch a lot."

Wide receiver signee CJ Williams is expected to arrive later in the week, along with cornerback signee Domani Jackson, though Jackson will not be playing in the game.

We'll have more content throughout the week here at TrojanSports.com.