ARLINGTON, Texas -- USC defensive coordinator Alex Grinch talked with reporters for 20 minutes Thursday at his official pre-Cotton Bowl press conference, but few of the questions pertained to the Jan. 2 matchup with Tulane.

For the bulk of the session, Grinch assessed USC's defensive performance in his first season with the program, how he has gone about evaluating the unit and more.

Watch the full press conference here and check back for a full story: