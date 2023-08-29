Fan certainly have their opinion about how USC's defense performed in its season opener, and Trojans defensive coordinator Alex Grinch has his perspective.

Grinch, who is only available to media on Tuesdays after practice, shared his assessment of what he saw Saturday and on film breaking the game down afterward.

"It sounds like coach speak if you play the way we played and get too positive, but percentage is way tilted in the positive direction. So I'm not really a rose-colored glasses type of guy, but you can't ignore that," Grinch said. "So, no, the percentage of plays I thought we played at a high level were obviously good, and that's football. Like we told the guys, that ball makes like water -- he's going to find the crack. So where we were deficient obviously showed up. It's continued progress as we go through it. I think you build on so much of it, and I think for so many of these guys -- I think somebody told me we had 10 guys play their first snaps at USC defensively. No one wants to hear that, but it doesn't make it any less true.

"So, you know, we've got to keep coaching them up and we've got to coach it at a higher level and we've also got to give credit to the opponent. ... So, no, at the risk of sounding like a coach that's bluffing you, I'm extremely excited after Week 1 and very, very disappointed by individual plays."

In the end Saturday, USC gave up four touchdowns and 396 yards to San Jose State in that 56-28 win, but going into the fourth quarter up three touchdowns the Trojans had allowed only 94 rushing yards and 161 passing yards to that point while the Spartans tacked on 104 rushing yards in fourth quarter garbage time (with 36 of those coming on the very last play).

To Grinch's point, USC also played more players on both sides of the ball than it normally would to get an extended look at different guys and different combinations of players together.

But there were breakdowns, busts and plenty to clean up. Specifically of frustration to the coaches -- and fans -- was allowing SJSU to convert on a third-and-22 when Spartans QB Chevan Cordeiro scrambled for 28 yards, and the 28-yard touchdown pass from Cordeiro to Nick Nash at the end of the first half that looked like a breakdown in coverage.

On the third-and-22, head coach Lincoln Riley said defensive tackle Bear Alexander made the "one big mental mistake," as can be seen on film when he leaves his lane to chase the QB around the left edge, resulting in a gaping hole where he had been.