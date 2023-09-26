WATCH: USC DC Alex Grinch reflects on ASU game, matchup with Colorado
In assessing USC's defensive performance Saturday night at Arizona State -- and for the season in general -- defensive coordinator Alex Grinch called upon a baseball analogy.
"As a general assessment, I've kind of likened it to a pitcher where you got strikeouts, you don’t have many walks, you don’t have many runners on base, but your ERA, you look up at the end of the game, and they still got four or five runs. How can that be? Like, my strikeout count, I didn’t walk anybody, we didn’t have a bunch of big innings, but again, the run total at the end of the game. I don’t mean that to deflect, I mean that to really put a spotlight on the fact that the chief goal is to keep points off the board."
The Trojans gave up a season-high four touchdowns in that 42-28 win over the Sun Devils in Tempe, Arizona.
USC ranks tied for 72nd nationally in allowing 364.5 yards per game and tied for 45th in giving up an even 20 points per game.
The Trojans are back on the road this week to take on a Colorado offense that has had some big performances this season -- before a 42-6 loss at Oregon last weekend.
Grinch talked about the Buffaloes, the decisions for USC at linebacker, DT Kyon Barrs' limited role last weekend and more.
Watch the full interview here or scroll down for a complete transcript of his comments.
What did you see on film and did you come out of it with any fresh concerns?
"There’s always concerns. Obviously excited to be 4-0, the bulk of the country is not and in a road environment for the first time, but no, there’s always concerns and concerns when the scoreboard says 28 at the end of the game. That’s no disrespect to the opponent, they are trying to win every week and they got – we saw a lot of stuff as you go through, we handled a lot. I’ll say this: more specific to this last weekend, but maybe as a general assessment, I kind of liken it to a pitcher where you got strikeouts, you don’t have many walks, you don’t have many runners on base, but your ERA, you look up at the end of the game, and they still got four or five runs, how can that be? With our strikeout count, they didn’t walk anybody, we didn’t have a bunch of big innings, but again, the run total at the end of the game. I don’t mean that to deflect, I mean that to really put a spotlight on the fact that the chief goal is to keep points off the board. Several examples, somewhere we didn’t, I was disappointed, majorly disappointed with the final touchdown in the game in the fourth quarter. As many plays as we made in the fourth, which was a welcome change from some other weeks around here, to have one at the end like that on a fourth-and-seven was really disappointing. But there’s always concerns. But they’re weekly concerns. That play we made and we made a lot of them, we gotta go make it again and the ones we didn’t, we gotta find a way to make them."
What went into Kyon Barrs not playing much?
