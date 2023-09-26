In assessing USC's defensive performance Saturday night at Arizona State -- and for the season in general -- defensive coordinator Alex Grinch called upon a baseball analogy.

"As a general assessment, I've kind of likened it to a pitcher where you got strikeouts, you don’t have many walks, you don’t have many runners on base, but your ERA, you look up at the end of the game, and they still got four or five runs. How can that be? Like, my strikeout count, I didn’t walk anybody, we didn’t have a bunch of big innings, but again, the run total at the end of the game. I don’t mean that to deflect, I mean that to really put a spotlight on the fact that the chief goal is to keep points off the board."

The Trojans gave up a season-high four touchdowns in that 42-28 win over the Sun Devils in Tempe, Arizona.

USC ranks tied for 72nd nationally in allowing 364.5 yards per game and tied for 45th in giving up an even 20 points per game.

The Trojans are back on the road this week to take on a Colorado offense that has had some big performances this season -- before a 42-6 loss at Oregon last weekend.

Grinch talked about the Buffaloes, the decisions for USC at linebacker, DT Kyon Barrs' limited role last weekend and more.

Watch the full interview here or scroll down for a complete transcript of his comments.