USC defensive coordinator Alex Grinch noted how the timing of the No. 6-ranked Trojans' matchup with No. 15 Notre Dame on Saturday may be less than ideal as it seems the Fighting Irish have to started to find themselves offensively in recent weeks.

In four of the last five games, Notre Dame (8-3) has rushed for at least 223 yards while having five of its six highest scoring outputs over those last five games (averaging 39.8 points in that stretch).

The Irish have a very clear offensive identity now -- let junior quarterback Drew Pyne be a game manager, leaning heavily on the backfield tandem of Audric Estime (782 rushing yards, 11 TDs, 5.8 yards per carry) and Logan Diggs (698-2-5.0) and mix it up every now and then by throwing to elite tight end Michael Mayer (59 catches for 711 yards and 7 TDs).

"They do a good job of making it very challenging defensively to kind of earmark, OK, whether it's where the ball's being directed in the run game, the gaps and responsibilities -- they change with shifts and motions and a lot of surfaces, four-man surface, four guys next to the center. So it really makes it very difficult to add numbers everywhere you need it," Grinch said after practice Wednesday. "And then they've obviously got the best tight end in the country to direct the ball to as well and some good skill around him. Major challenge. They've, I think, found a rhythm in the last few weeks. The timing for us isn't ideal."

Grinch noted that Notre Dame's style is different than what the Trojans prepare for most of the season, but there is one reference point in particular from an earlier matchup that has been emphasized this week.

The Trojans (10-1) took their only loss, 43-42, last month at Utah when Utes tight end Dalton Kincaid had the game of his life, with 16 catches for 234 yards and 1 TD as Grinch's defense found no answers for him.

But, Grinch said, the issue from that matchup that has to be different now going against Mayer isn't complex.

"Tackle when he's got the ball," Grinch said. "You can come up with a lot of ingredients. You got two guys on him, one of the two if not both of them are going to have to get him on the ground. Now, he obviously gets a vote and he's elite at finding ways to ... similar to the issues we've had in the past, they have a tendency not just to fall on first contact. We try to convince the guys it's not open-field tackles, you're not by yourself, but sometimes you are by yourself and we've got to find a way to get a body part and just hang on for dear life.

"But no, you've got to have obviously an understanding of where he's at. [With] a high-level run game and the physicality, it's very difficult to say, 'OK, let's put two on him' and still have extras in the run game. Again, that's defensive football. It's a different way to attack [a] defense than most weeks, but obviously highly effective and one you see on Sundays quite a bit as you watch NFL."

The Trojans will take their shot Saturday in the Coliseum with their College Football Playoff hopes on the line.

Watch Grinch's full post practice interview here: