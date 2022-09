USC defensive coordinator Alex Grinch spoke with reporters Wednesday for the final time before the season-opener Saturday vs. Rice, again delivering a progress report on his group's preparation and readiness.

"We'll have 11 guys ready -- we'll try to get 22 guys ready. We've got to make sure we maximize the final 48 [hours], but our preparation's been pretty good," Grinch said. "We'll watch today. The bad plays stand out -- I hope there weren't as many as I think. No, we've got to make sure that we handle the final 48 hours. It can be a real advantage for teams."

Watch the full interview with Grinch here: