WATCH: USC DC D'Anton Lynn talks about preparing to face former team UCLA

D'Anton Lynn only spent a year as UCLA's defensive coordinator last season before moving into the same position at USC this year, but considering the pronounced impact he had on both programs in limited time it makes for one of the more intriguing storylines this week as the Trojans take on the rivals Bruins at the Rose Bowl this week.

What's the feeling facing your former team -- is it fun to play them, awkward?

"No, it’s exciting. Another big game for our guys. We’re trying to get bowl eligible. Super excited about the opportunity.

What did you learn about yourself as a DC last year that you've built upon this year at USC?

"Really, just had to translate the scheme to the college game, from the rules to the field to the way offenses attack you. It’s a thing where you’re kind of adjusting on the fly. At the end of the year, learned a lot, applied all that to this year.

"Just applying that to this year and again, like every week is a different learning experience, and you try to get better each week."

Will it hit you differently Saturday being back in there but on the opposite sideline?

"Just being in the NFL, I’ve bounced around so many times, played so many co-workers and the players I’ve coached, that it’s just something that I’m used to. I think it makes it a little more exciting, but at the end of the day, when the game starts, it’s ball at the end of the day."

What did Kamari Ramsey's return add last week?

"Just the versatility he brings, with the way we can use him at different positions. The way he communicates on the back end as far as making sure everyone is on the exact same page every single play."

How has the flu outbreak affected your guys?

"We’ve had some guys who are in [the house? … inaudible]. We’ve had some guys who have been on Zoom. We obviously have some guys who aren’t at practice. So it’s going to be big as far as getting mental reps, making sure we’re watching tape, making sure we’re locked in on the meeting room."

Has it hit you yet?

"It has not." [knocks on wood]

Has the offensive staff asked you about UCLA personnel at all?

"They have a little bit, yes."

What did you share?

"I’m going to keep that between us."

How much did it mean that Kamari had trust to follow you here?

"It meant a lot when he decided to come here. It meant a ton to me especially. Just having him here, I feel like jump-started this entire thing and what we were able to accomplish in the spring really helped jumpstart camp and that helped us jumpstart what we’re doing now. We were just further ahead then because of his experience. It’s been cool just to see him be able to grow now in Year 2 in this scheme.

What is it about him that drives this defense?

"He’s a natural football player as far as the way he thinks. He just has a really high IQ. He picks things up well. He can take it in the meeting room and can go out there and just do it, and there’s not a lot of guys that have that skill."

​When you made the decision to leave last year, how hard was it to reconcile leaving the players you had built connections with?

"Super tough. That was the hardest part of it. Great kids. You’re with those kids every single day. You build a relationship with those kids. When you’re in college, it’s a little different than in the NFL. The roster isn’t changing every single week. That was definitely the toughest part."

How much can you take from last year there to apply to gameplanning now even though it's a different offense you're facing?

"You know, there’s some personnel things that I can help with. But at the end of the day, it’s a different offense, different scheme. I know their personalities, their skillsets. But as far as how they’re used, it’s going to be completely different."

Have you kept up with any of the players from last year?

"I try to, but it’s hard. A lot going on each week. I try to, just to keep to date with scores and stats."

​From what you inherited here to now, what's the biggest differece in the unit?

"I feel as far as the way they’re playing together – the overall execution, the overall fundamentals, then me putting them in the right position kept getting better each week. But when you watch the tape, just them being together and on the same page."

Are there any guys who have stood out more than you expected?

"Devan Thompkins. He stood out in the spring. But if you would’ve asked me in this spring that he was going to be where he’s at right now, I wouldn’t have thought so. That’s a credit to him, to Coach Henderson, to Coach Nua – they’ve all done a great job. I’ve just been super impressed with his growth and development."