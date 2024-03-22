What's stood out now that you've had a chance to work with the players on the field?

"Excited. The guys have been eager, the guys have been excited to get out there. They've been flying around the first two days. It's a new scheme, so there's definitely some stuff we've had to correct, but it's been good stuff. It's good to get the kinks out early."

What's the installation been like these first two days?

"Slow. It's been slow. So everything we've installed so far we already installed before spring, so it's nice, it's kind of their second time going over it. We'll get into new stuff starting next week."

What responsibility do you put on yourself to get this defense ready for the season?

"I mean, it's all on me and the rest of the staff. We have to get these guys going, and it starts in the spring. This is the time to build our foundation and set the tone going into camp."

It looks like you've been working with the safeties a lot, how do you spread your time around in practice?

"It's been good. You'll see me just about with every position by the end of the year. I'll spend most of my time with the DBs, but it's not just the safeties -- sometimes I'll take the corners, sometimes it will be with the guys in the slot. I try to get my hands on everybody. But there's times the guys up front will be working on their drops, sometimes I'll be with the inside backers, but I'll be with the DBs for the majority of it."