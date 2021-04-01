TrojanSports - WATCH: USC defensive coordinator Todd Orlando discusses spring practice

WATCH: USC defensive coordinator Todd Orlando discusses spring practice
USC has its second practice of the spring on Thursday afternoon, and while it's closed to media, defensive coordinator Todd Orlando and linebacker Kana'i Mauga talked to reporters in the morning.
Orlando discussed what he's looking to get out of the spring, one player who he thinks made the most gains in the offseason strength and conditioning program, and more.
Watch the full video below or read our complete transcript of the interview here: